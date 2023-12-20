Florida football recruiting class 2023: Meet UF’s early signees

Florida football will look to finish off a potential top 10 national 2024 recruiting class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The Florida Gators, coming off a 5-7 season, need help in a number of position groups. UF wasn't shy in playing freshmen in 2023, as 12 of its 20 true freshmen appeared in at least 10 games last season. Four of those – wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, safety Jordan Castell, defensive lineman Kelby Collins and defensive lineman T.J. Searcy – earned All-SEC freshman honors.

Third-year Florida coach Billy Napier is selling playing time, along with the chance to help rebuild a UF program that hasn't won an SEC title since 2008. The Gators, 11-14 in two seasons under Napier, failed to make a bowl game in 2023 and ended the season on a five-game losing streak.

Florida has secured commitments from 19 high school and JUCO players for the early signing period. Per 247Sports composite, UF entered the week with the No. 5 signing class in the country but fell five spots after losing five-star safety Xavier Filsaime to Texas. UF currently sits with the 10th-best class nationally and could move up and down depending on any potential surprises on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the players who signed:

