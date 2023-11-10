What Florida football RB Montrell Johnson Jr is out to prove against No. 19 LSU

A New Orleans native, Florida football running back Montrell Johnson Jr. grew up an LSU fan.

As a junior in De La Salle high school in 2019, Johnson was on the bandwagon when the Joe Burrow-led Tigers won LSU's fourth national title.

"I loved watching Jamarr Chase, Joe Burrow and them," Johnson said. "I loved watching them go to the national championship and win it all."

Those feelings changed, though, when Johnson was being recruited out of high school. LSU showed interest, but to Johnson. didn't follow through how he would have liked. Instead, Johnson said, they "played games with him."

Breaking down Florida-LSU: Florida football vs. No. 19 LSU: Scouting report, prediction

Searching for balance: Can Florida football offense achieve balance against suspect LSU defense?

"The previous coaches that was at LSU, they'd come visit me at the school and be like 'I'm the best back in the state,' but" no offer, you know what I'm saying," Johnson said. "It's not making sense. I kind of took that personal ...

"I was absolutely an LSU fan, but right now I'm against them in any kind of way."

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Johnson wound up at Louisiana, where as a freshman under Billy Napier, he rushed for 838 yards and 12 TDs. Last year, Johnson followed Napier to the Florida Gators, rushing for 841 yards and 10 TDs in 13 games in 2022.

It's been an up-and-down 2023 season for Johnson, who has two 100-yard rushing games but is coming off a 12-carry, 35-yard effort against Arkansas. For the season, Johnson has rushed for 555 yards and 4 TDs.

Johnson said he'll have plenty of motivation on Saturday in his first-ever game at Tiger Stadium when Florida plays at No. 19 LSU (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

"I just wanna show those coaches, you know, that atmosphere what I can do," Johnson said. "What they kind of missed out on."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football RB Montrell Johnson out to prove something vs. LSU