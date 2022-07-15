Florida football ranks high on Sports Illustrated’s desirability ratings

The college football landscape has changed tremendously over the last few years as the transfer portal has become a de facto free agency vehicle while the name, image and likeness legislation has further blurred the lines between amateur and professional sports. These changes and others have altered the overall calculus for athletic programs across the nation as schools scramble to find footing in an uncertain future.

In response to this seismic change Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde devised a method to measure each Power 5 school’s athletic program’s overall value, which takes into account football, academic and all-sports rankings, as well as football attendance and broadcast viewership. The end result was a ranking of all 69 programs among the major conferences with the Florida Gators landing sixth overall — just slightly behind their archrivals, the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

“The” Ohio State Buckeyes came in first among the entries, with the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns following, respectively. The remainder of the top 10 teams after the Orange and Blue are the Wisconsin Badgers, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans and Alabama Crimson Tide.

