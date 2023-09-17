Florida football ranked No. 25 in AP poll following win over Vols

Florida football snuck in at No. 25 in this week's AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday.

The Florida Gators (2-1. 1-0 SEC) upset No. 9 Tennessee 29-16 on Saturday night at The Swamp. It was UF's second win against a ranked opponent in head coach Billy Napier's two-year tenure and first since knocking off No. 7 Utah at The Swamp 29-26 on Sept. 3, 2022.

Florida remained unranked in the USA Today/AFCA Top 25 coaches poll, receiving 41 votes.

Florida was ranked once last season under Napier, jumping to No. 13 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the USA Today/AFCA poll on Sept. 4 following the Utah upset. But the Gators fell out of the rankings a week later following a 26-16 loss to Kentucky and did not return in the poll for the rest of the season.

The Gators beat Tennessee behind a career-high 172 yards rushing anf 1 TD from sophomore running back Trevor Etienne. Florida quarterback Graham Mertz also was steady in his first SEC start, completing 19 of 24 passes for 166 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception.

No. 25 Florida next hosts Charlotte on Saturday at The Swamp (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football ranked in AP Top 25 poll