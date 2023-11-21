Florida football QB Graham Mertz offers thanks to Gator fans. Will he be back in 2024?

On Tuesday, Florida football quarterback Graham Mertz sent out a social media post thanking Gator fans for their support during the 2023 season.

Mertz suffered a broken collarbone in the third quarter of UF's 33-31 loss at Missouri, an injury that ended his 2023 season. He went 5-6 as starter for the Florida Gators, passing for 2,903 yards with 20 touchdowns to 3 interceptions while completing 72,9 percent of his passes (261-for-358).

Asked Monday how Mertz was coming to terms with the injury, Florida coach Billy Napier responded: "Graham is mature. I think he's really bright. He's got, much like any great competitor, I think he obviously wishes he was able to do everything he could do for the team. But he's going to be around, and he'll still contribute to the team in the ways that he can."

With one year of eligibility remaining, Mertz could return to Florida in 2024, or declare for the NFL Draft while his stock is high. Napier didn't offer any indication which direction Mertz is leaning.

"I'll let him handle that," Napier said. "Much like we've done with players in the past, they have their process that they want to go through. And out of respect for that we're going to allow them to do that.

"But Graham has been fantastic."

Faced with a similar decision last season, Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall opted to return. It worked out. Pearsall (948 yards) is closing in on UF's first 1,000-yard receiving season since Taylor Jacobs in 2002 and has helped his NFL Draft stock.

Pearsall said he would offer guidance to Mertz if asked and praised his leadership during the 2023 season.

"He came in here and got to work right away," Pearsall said. "I think all the guys rallied behind him because it's, like, okay, we've got our quarterback.

"And he's always been that confident guy. He studied ... in the film room and just works his butt off day in, day out. And I am extremely proud of him it's hard when you have people setting expectations for yourself. But his personal motivation, he's self-driven."

