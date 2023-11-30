Florida football QB Graham Mertz makes decision for 2024 season

Florida football quarterback Graham Mertz announced he will be back for the 2024 season, giving UF an experienced signal caller heading into a tough schedule in an expanded SEC.

Mertz had a strong first season with the Florida Gators after transferring from Wisconsin, finishing with 2,903 yards with 20 TD passes to 3 interceptions in 2023 while leading the SEC in completion percentage (261-358, 72.9 percent).

He went 5-6 as a starter for UF before his season came to an end in the third quarter of the second to last game of the season at Missouri when he broke his collarbone after scrambling for a first down.

Mertz, who turns 23 on Dec. 6, could have chosen to declare for the NFL as a late-round pick off his strong season but had repeatedly said during the season about how he felt he had a "new lease on life" playing for the Gators.

More familiarity in year two under Florida head coach Billy Napier's offense should help Mertz, though he will lose his favorite target, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (65 catches, 965 yards, 4 TDs) who is out of eligibility and off to the NFL Draft. Florida is expected to return starting receivers Eugene Wilson (61 catches, 538 yards, 6 TDS) and Kahleil Jackson (21 catches, 251 yards, 1 TD), along with tight ends Arlis Boardingham (26 catches, 289 yards, 4 TDs) and Hayden Hansen (12 catches, 150 yards, 2 TDs) who emerged as receiving threats in the offense this season.

Mertz's decision also provides a bridge year for five-star incoming freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway to learn the offense. Lagway, a dual-threat standout from Willis, Texas. projects as Mertz's backup next season after Max Brown announced this week that he's entering the transfer portal.

Florda opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 hosting state rival Miami in The Swamp and also will face UCF and Florida State in non-conference games next season. UF's opponents in the new-16 SEC next season include Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football quarterback Graham Mertz back for 2024 season