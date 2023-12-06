Florida football QB Graham Mertz explains why he came back for 2024

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz could have either declared for the NFL Draft or tested the growing college quarterback transfer portal market.

But Mertz decided to return to Florida football for his final year of eligibility in 2024, still believing in the direction of the UF program entering its third season under head coach Billy Napier.

With Napier calling the plays. Mertz enjoyed a renaissance season for UF in 2023 after transferring from Wisconsin, passing for 2,903 yards with 20 TDs to just 3 interceptions in 11 starts. But those passing numbers didn't translate to wins, as Florida went just 5-6 in his 11 starts, in large part due to UF's inconsistent play on defense and special teams.

"The season didn't go the way we wanted it to, and I think that was kind of the main driving force in (returning)," Mertz said. "Obviously, you grow up your whole life playing this game wanting to go to the NFL, and I had the choice between the two. And I think in the end being able to come back and be with this team for another year, I mean, I care about this place so much ...

"I feel like I owe this place everything I've got."

Mertz's season came to a premature end in the third quarter of UF's second-to-last game at Missouri, when he broke his collarbone late in the third quarter after taking hits from two Mizzou defenders. He still wore a sling when speaking to reporters on Wednesday but said the injury won't require surgery and that he should be ready for the start of spring practice.

"Sleeping, terrible, it’s uncomfortable but ... I just sleep straight up," Mertz said. "You see these bags under my eyes.”

Did NIL factor into UF football QB Graham Mertz's decision?

Several high-profile college football quarterbacks entered the transfer portal this week, including Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward.

There is a thought that many quarterbacks are entering the portal shopping for better NIL deals or situations elsewhere.

"NIL, it just continues to grow," Mertz said. "So, I mean, the time I was in the portal was different from now. So, I can't speak for what's going on right now. It's definitely interesting to see a lot of guys jumping in there."

For Mertz, who turned 23 on Wednesday, money wasn't a motivation.

"The reality is when you when you're our age, you don't need a ton of money," Mertz said. "Like, you've got an apartment, you've got all your food taken care of, all this stuff. So I mean, it's nice to have it. I think that everybody's still striving for that goal to play in the NFL.

"So, I mean, I don't think it changes that a ton. But I do think it's added a new wrinkle to the college football world that will definitely be talked about for a long time."

How will UF football's offense be different for Graham Mertz in 2024

Mertz said he wants to build off what he accomplished in his first season at UF. But there will be changes. Florida is losing its top receiving target, Ricky Pearsall (65 catches, 965 yards, 4 TDs), to the NFL draft. Another receiver who started in the beginning of the season, Caleb Douglas (11 catches, 133 yards, 1 TD) entered the transfer portal this week.

"This is the fun part of the game," Mertz said. "You see new guys emerge. You see guys grow, get better. You do it together. You do that on a daily basis, running routes, watching film. It’s refreshing going through a year and now having it under my belts so I can teach the guys."

Mertz said he expects UF's three true freshman receivers from 2023 --- Eugene Wilson III, Andy Jean and Aidan Mizell -- to continue to grow and develop in 2024. Of the three, Wilson made the biggest impact in 2023, leading UF in receiving TDs (6), while finishing second in receiving yards (538) and catches (61).

"The freshmen that played this year and took reps in practice with the ones, and all the ones and twos, they grew a ton," Mertz said,

As for personal self-evaluation, Mertz said he's in the process of going through all of his reps on film, from spring practice to fall to the 2023 season. Mertz led the SEC in completion percentage (72.9 percent) and was careful with the football (3 interceptions, 2 fumbles lost). But he also was sacked 33 times, an average of three per game, and averaged just 11.1 yards per completion. Florida's 13 pass plays of 30 or more yards in 2023 ranked 13th in the SEC, ahead of only Mississippi State.

"One thing I want to do a better job at is throwing the ball down the field and making explosive plays," Mertz said. "I think that's just the one thing that broad-term you're thinking about. I kind of think more footwork, timing, anticipation, location."

