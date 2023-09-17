Florida football QB Graham Mertz steady in first career SEC start

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz didn't show any jitters facing an SEC defense for the first time in his college football career.

Mertz continued his early-season trend of accuracy and sound decision-making during Florida football's 29-16 upset of Tennessee at The Swamp.

In the first half, Mertz completed 17 of 20 passes, guiding Florida on four touchdown drives to help the Gators build a 26-7 halftime lead. With Mertz leading the offense, the Gators went 7 of 8 on third down in the first half.

"Some of those third downs were epic," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "The pump fake scramble. You know, the scramble on the right side where he feathered it right over the defender and (wide receiver) Kahleil (Jackson) gets his feet in. Those are two off the top of my head. But you go 17 and 20 in a half, you played pretty good football."

Mertz said he took satisfaction in seeing his teammates do well.

"I'm proud of how we executed in the moment when you needed to make the play. Coach always talks about make the play. And I think across the board we saw guys from -- young guys, old guys, across the board."

Mertz accounts for two of Florida football's four TDs

Mertz accounted for two of UF's four touchdowns. The first came on a one-yard TD run on a quarterback sneak, which put the Gators up 19-7.

The second came on a 18-yard touchdown pass on a screen play to running back Montrell Johnson Jr., which extended the UF lead to 26-7 with 2:22 left.

Mertz released the ball just before taking a hit from a Tennessee defender, and was animated following the score, pumping his first toward the crowd. After the game, Mertz said he was fired up because the play worked as it was planned all week in practice.

"Everybody told me, look, if you execute it with this technique, they're going to think they got you sacked," Mertz said. "You're going to have a split second to get it out. And trusted the technique to a tee. And I was more fired up for all of us just because we repped it."

A more conservative second half

Mertz completed just 2 of 4 passes in the second half as Florida went to a more conservative game plan to protect the lead.

"We had to milk the clock a little bit," Mertz said. "We all know that. Everybody in the stands knew that. But whatever coach says, I'm going to trust with all my heart and I'm going all in on it. Never once would I ever doubt anything that he does.

But Mertz hung tough in the pocket, drawing a roughing the passer penalty to extend a drive. Then, in the fourth quarter, Mertz drew a big offsides penalty with a hard count on fourth down, which allowed UF to chew more up more clock in the closing minutes.

Overall, Mertz went 19 of 24 for 166 yards and 1 TD.

"I feel like I owe it every single day to this program, these players, man," Mertz said. "I owe them everything I got. And that's what I'm going to give them every single day."

