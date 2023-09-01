Florida football QB Graham Mertz 'not pointing fingers' after mistake-filled loss at No. 14 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY --- Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz got acquainted with the turf at Rice-Eccles Stadium early and often in his UF starting debut at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night.

Mertz was sacked five times, a big factor in Florida football coming up on the short end of a 24-11 loss against a determined Utes defense that returned seven starters.

But when asked about the absence of UF center Kingsley Eguakun due to injury, Mertz didn't blame the offensive line for the pass protection woes.

"I’m never going to point a finger at my o-line," Mertz said. "I can be better for them. I can make a better check, I can give a better check to the running back to help in [pass] pro. There’s always room for improvement and I’m never going to point a finger at anybody else besides myself."

Mertz went 31 of 44 for 333 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception in his UF debut. He moved the Florida offense on four drives on 40 yards or more, including a 98-yard TD drive capped by a 19-yard TD pass to Caleb Douglas in the fourth quarter.

But Mertz also had three drives stall inside the red zone, netting just 3 points and turning the ball over on downs once.

"It’s a blessing to wear this logo, to wear these colors," Mertz said. "When you don’t get done what you want to get done, it hurts, and I think that that’s where we’re at right now. The only thing we can do is learn from it and move forward. We got a long season."

Florida coach Billy Napier pleased with Mertz's debut

Florida coach Billy Napier said he was overall pleased with Mertz's debut. The Wisconsin transfer's 333 passing yards in a game was a career-high.

"There were a handful of plays that he would like to have back and a few early that were a little inaccurate at times, but he made a lot of plays, too," Napier said. "It's the first game he's ever thrown for 300-plus. For the most part out there, the guy was doing what we want him to do. The ball was going where we wanted it to go."

Mertz's biggest mistake came in the third quarter, when he threw the ball slightly behind wide receiver Ricky Pearsall for his lone interception. The ball deflected off Pearsall's hands and into the hands of safety Sione Vaki.

The turnover set up Utah's lone touchdown of the second half, a 5-yard TD run by Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes.

"Oftentimes the quarterback gets too much credit, too much blame," Napier said. "When you really dig into it, it's going to be about the players around him. There's no question when you play a game against really good competition there's going to be plays that need to be better."

Imbalanced offense didn't help Mertz, Florida Gators

Florida was unable to establish a run game to support Mertz, as the Gators wound up with just 13 yards rushing on 21 carries. The Gators lost 48 yards on five sacks, but even then only had a net positive of 61 yards rushing. Last season, Florida rushed for 283 yards against Utah in its 29-26 win at The Swamp.

"A lot of that has to do with the way (Utah plays) but there's no doubt that's an area we need to improve," Napier said. "We need to get production out of the two backs to be able to give them an opportunity to impact the game. When we did run, it wasn't necessarily as effective as we wanted it to be."

Some of that, again, goes back to a green offensive line with four new starters. But Florida will need more balance going forward in order to execute better in both the red zone and other areas of the field.

"Obviously, we’d like to be more balanced whenever we’re playing a football game, so I know that will be a point of emphasis going forward," Mertz said. "And it really will free up our offense to go out and compete as a whole.”

