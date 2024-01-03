Florida football QB D.J. Lagway joins list of greats including Emmitt Smith, Peyton Manning

Incoming Florida football freshman signee quarterback D.J. Lagway is in line for more potential national high school honors.

Lagway was named as one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday and also was named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year. The other finalists are Alabama five-star quarterback signee Julian Sayin and USC five-star quarterback signee Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis.

It's another major high school honor for Lagway, who signed with the Florida Gators on Dec. 20 and will enroll at UF later this month. Last month, Lagway was named MaxPreps High School Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Lagway, from Willis, Texas, led Willis High School, passed for 4,604 yards and a 6A state record 58 touchdowns this past season, leading Willis to a 12-1 record, their first district title since 2002 and a trip to the 6A-Division II regional final.

Lagway completed 72.1 percent of his passes and averaged 354.2 yards per game. He also led the team in rushing yards (957) and touchdowns (16) and was named District 13-6A Player of the Year in leading Willis to the first 10-win season in program history.

As a Gatorade National Finalist, Lagway joins an all-star group of alumni that includes former Gator great running back Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fla.) and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning (1993-94, Isidore Newman School, La.)

Florida fans can get a sneak peak at Lagway on Wednesday when he plays in the Under Armour All-American High School game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (4 p.m., ESPN). Buchholz High standout and Florida linebacker signee Myles Graham also will take part in the event.

