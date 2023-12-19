Florida football QB commit D.J. Lagway named MaxPreps HS player of year

Florida football commitment and five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway was named MaxPreps 2023 national high school football player of the year on Tuesday.

Lagway, who is expected to sign with the Florida Gators on Wednesday's National Signing Day, posted one of the best seasons for a quarterback in Texas high school football history. He threw for 4,631 yards and 58 TDs while completing 72.1 percent of his attempts. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lagway showed his dual-threat ability throughout the season as well, rushing for 975 yards and 15 more rushing TDs.

With Lagway leading the offense, Willis went undefeated in the regular season before falling to DeSoto in the third round of the Class 7A Texas High School playoffs.

Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades. Previous MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year winners include Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray and Bryce Young. Lagway also was named MaxPreps Texas High School player of the year.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football commit D.J. Lagway earns national honor