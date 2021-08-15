Florida football is pushing for this committed offensive tackle

Florida, coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy have been scrambling to expand their offensive line board for the class of 2022 after some of their top targets committed elsewhere. One offer Florida gave out to was to three-star offensive tackle Ja’Kavion Nonar who is currently committed to the Pitt Panthers.

“I did a workout with them at the end of July and then a few days after that they told me I had an offer,” Nonar said, according to Swamp247. “After I worked out with them I felt like it was coming. I worked out with Coach Hevesy, but it was coach Mullen who offered me. He told me they really liked the workout and he couldn’t wait to offer me.”

He said that coach Hevesy admired his athleticism the most. Nonar clocked a 5.1 40-yard dash and 4.9 in the short shuttle at an FIU football camp.

“It was a good workout and it was intense working out with him,” Nonar said. “He was really fast-paced and he pays attention to detail. He said he liked how athletic I am and my size. He said he could tell from the workout and from my tape that I am a hard worker. He said he likes my determination. He knows what he is talking about and he gave me some pointers and stuff I can work on.”

He hopes to come back to get a closer look at the University of Florida down the road. Nonar said he plans to use official visits to see the Gators and Ole Miss. But he maintains his commitment to the Panthers is strong. He committed to them after a late June official visit. However, he plans to consider his new SEC offers.

“They just have shown a lot of love, so I feel like I am going to keep showing love back,” Nonar said. “I am solid with them but I am interested in the new offers too.”

