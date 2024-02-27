Florida football promotes Russ Callaway to co-offensive coordinator role

Florida football has promoted Russ Callaway to a co-offensive coordinator role, sources confirmed to the Sun.

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier hinted at the move earlier this month, saying Calloway, UF's tight ends coach last season, would take on "more responsibility" in the offense in 2024.

Callaway, 35, has worked his way up from defensive analyst to tight ends coach in two seasons under Napier. Last season, UF redshirt freshman tight ends Hayden Hansen and Arlis Boardingham emerged as more capable receivers. Boardingham had 26 catches for 289 yards and 4 TDs, while Hansen had 12 catches for 150 yards and 2 TDs.

"I've worked closely with him for a year," Napier said on Signing Day. "I think ultimately, he's a guy that obviously is going to acquire more responsibility. How we define that, you know, I think we'll work our way through that.

"Ultimately, Russ is a heck of a young coach. And much like me, he's worked on defense in the past as a young coach, he's called plays at different levels, played quarterback, has the leadership components, has the respect of the players. So, Russ is a guy that we certainly are excited about."

Napier stopped short of saying he will give up calling the plays in 2024. Last season, with Napier calling the plays and Graham Mertz at quarterback, Florida finished sixth in the SEC in total offense (409.1 yards per game) and seventh in pass offense (259.3 ypg) last season. Mertz is back, along with Boardingham, Hansen, and starting wide receivers Eugene Wilson III and Kahleil Jackson.

UF co-offensive coordinator Russ Callaway is a coach's son

Callaway is the son of veteran coach Neil Callaway, who was a former offensive line coach/offensive coordinator at Auburn (1981-92), Houston (1993-96), Alabama (1997-2000) and Georgia (2001-06).

Russ Callaway began his career as a defensive analyst at Alabama (2011-12) before moving on to wide receiver and offensive coordinator stints at Samford from 2015-19. At Samford, Callaway mentored quarterback Devlin Hodges, who earned the Walter Payton Award for the top offensive player in FCS in 2018. Hodges passed for an FCS-record 14,584, breaking the record set by Steve McNair.

According to multiple reports, Florida also is hiring former Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos in an offensive analyst role. Enos brings more than 30 years of experience, including offensive coordinator stints at Miami (2019), Maryland (2021-22) and Arkansas (2023).

Florida is still seeking to hire a second offensive line coach to replace Darnell Stapleton, who left earlier this month for the Washington Commanders. Rob Sale serves as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football's Russ Callaway now co-offensive coordinator