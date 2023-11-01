Florida football DE Princely Umanmielen learning to deal with social media criticism

In the social media age, college football players aren't immune to criticism following tough losses.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen understands why there's plenty of noise in the system following Florida football's 43-20 loss to rival Georgia last Saturday in Jacksonville.

But Umanmielen, who is active on social media, said he's trying to learn to better deal with fans in the virtual space. At the end of last season, Umanmielen sparred with fans on social media who questioned his effort during the Las Vegas Bowl.

Umanmielen said UF strength coach Mark Hocke has offered him advice on how to control his emotions when interacting with irrational fans.

"He tells me lions don't something with the opinion of sheep," Umanmielen said. "I've really been trying to work at it. Even though it does look like I'm not a little bit, like, there's more stuff that I see that I don't respond to, more than stuff that I do respond to.

"Yeah, I'm learning. It's really hard because it's not like I just want to, you feel me, go at people. I feel like I have to be defending myself sometimes because people looking with a blind eye. But, yeah, I'm learning."

Umanmielen said social media criticism is a topic of discussion among himself and UF teammates.

"We talk about it, for sure," Umanmielen said. "Like, I walk into the locker room, Jay(don) Hill will be, like, 'Stop talking to fans on Twitter.'

"It's something I got to work on. I know I have to work on it because especially at the next level that's all you're going to get, especially criticism on social media. I just got to tune that out. They're not in our position rooms, in our defensive meetings. They don't know what I have to do. It's something I'm getting better and better at."

A projected second to fourth round NFL Draft Pick, Umanmielen has had an up-and-down junior season at the jack (edge rush) position. He only has three sacks on the season, but is among SEC leaders in pressures (11) and has consistently graded out as one of the top edge rushers in college football by Pro Football Focus.

"It's been a little frustrating," Umanmielen said. "I've seen posts saying I have the highest win percentage or one of the highest win percentages in college football. I get to the quarterback. As soon as I get there, he just throws the ball away. So many quarterback hits. It's a little frustrating.

"Feel me, I'm trusting in God. As the season goes, we have a lot more games left."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football DL Princely Umanmielen on social media criticism