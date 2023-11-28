Florida football DE Princely Umanmielen earns USA Today All-SEC honors

Florida football defensive end Princely Umanmielen earned USA Today, All-SEC honors for his performance on defense during the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Umanmielen finished with 7 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hurries. Last Saturday, Umanmielen teamed up with linebacker Derek Wingo to record a safety for the Florida Gators in their 24-15 loss to rival Florida State.

Umanmielen's seven sacks ranked tied for seventh in the SEC and his 11.5 tackles for loss ranked ninth in the conference.

A redshirt junior, Umanmielen has a year of eligibility remaining but could opt to declare for the NFL Draft after his breakout season.

"I’m still up in the air about my decision," Umanmielen said last week before the FSU game. "I haven’t really thought if this will be my last game. I try to play every game like it’s my last game.”

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC player of the year, while Alabama freshman safety Caleb Downs was named SEC newcomer of the year. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was named SEC coach of the year.

