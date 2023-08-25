Florida football players say Swamp Kings provides motivation for the season

Florida football senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell was glued to his TV when Swamp Kings launched on Netflix earlier the week.

The documentary that chronicled the championship era of the Florida Gators under Urban Meyer from 2005-10, Mitchell said, has been talked about in the locker room all week.

"The whole team has watched it," Mitchell said. "It's a very exciting documentary, just to see the history of Florida and all that's been done here in this program. It's important for us to restore the order and get back to that standard."

Mitchell, a transfer from Ohio State where Meyer also coached, said he's taking what he watched from the show as motivation going into the 2023 season.

"There's a pride putting on that uniform," Mitchell said. "That's a standard that's been set, and it's important to us as current players to make sure we live up to that standard day in and day out."

One link to UF's last national championship era, linebacker Brandon Spikes, is on UF's staff as a student assistant coach. Billy Gonzales, who coached receivers under Meyer from 2005-10, also returned to UF for his third stint as receivers coach last spring.

"It's funny, when I was watching the 'Swamp Kings' I saw young Coach Billy G," said Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who said he's on episode. "And I was like, 'Oh look at coach' ...

"He was just telling me all about how the first rounders, they do certain ways. They do certain things certain ways, like the way they come in the building each and every day with some sort of energy, the way they do their work each and every day, and I just try to take notes on everything he talks about."

Pearsall said he found watching the first two episodes motivating as well.

"The entire time I was watching it I had goosebumps, just watching that show and just seeing how they did it and the success they had with the ways they were doing it," Pearsall said. "We just want to build off of that. We can use that as motivation.

"They won the championship, so we want to do that, too, as well."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football players discuss watching Swamp Kings