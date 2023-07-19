What Florida football players said about playing Tennessee at The Swamp in 2023

NASHVILLE − A raucous crowd at Neyland Stadium was on hand for Tennessee football to end Florida's five-game winning streak against the Vols last season. The Vols won 38-33 in Knoxville.

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall saying the noise level comes close to The Swamp, home of the Gators.

"I was actually shocked that it even compared to the Swamp, I still don't think it compares, I'm gonna take the Swamp over everything. But their fans, actually are really loud. I remember just the first play. I walked out there because we broke the huddle and I just started laughing because of how loud it was," said Pearsall at 2023 SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Gators will seek revenge when they host the Vols on Sept. 16. UT has not won in The Swamp since 2003.

"We're gonna be fired up for that one," said Florida offensive lineman Kingsley Egakun. "We're fired for every game but we'll be fired up for Tennessee that's in a conference game, SEC its a battle."

The winner of the game should have the inside track with Georgia for the SEC East title.

But beating Tennessee means more than just getting revenge, it means getting the opportunity to head to postseason football.

STRANGE: Can Tennessee football repeat its 2003 feat with wins in Florida and Alabama?

Advertisement

"If you want to get the championship, you got to go through Tennessee to do that," said Eguakun. "I think everybody's fired up just in general for the season and the opportunity to kind of go out there and prove all these naysayers wrong. Tennessee means a lot, any SEC game means a lot but that one definitely we got that one."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Florida football players said about playing Tennessee at The Swamp