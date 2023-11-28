Florida football parts ways with secondary coach Corey Raymond, DL coach Sean Spencer

Two days after failing to make a bowl for the first time since 2017, Florida football made two significant moves on its defensive coaching staff.

The Florida Gators parted ways with defensive line coach Sean Spencer and secondary coach Corey Raymond, sources confirmed to the Sun on Monday.

UF let go of two of its more experienced and accomplished coaches. Spencer had a track record of developing pass rushers at Penn State and with the New York Giants, while Raymond developed several quality defensive backs at LSU, including Jamal Adams, Derek Stingley, Tre'Davious White and Eric Reid.

But the position groups that Spencer and Raymond coached both underperformed in 2023. UF's 22 sacks ranked 12th in the SEC, while the Gators ranked last in the SEC in interceptions with just 3 in 12 games. Overall, UF's pass defense ranked ninth in the SEC, giving up 226.7 yards per game.

Overall UF's defense struggled again this season in its first year under 30-year-old defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, ranking 11th in total defense (382.3 ypg allowed) and 11th in scoring defense (27.6 ppg allowed).

The news of Raymond's firing was not met well by Xavier Filsaime, the top-rated defensive back commitment in UF's 2024 class, who was being recruited by Raymond.

Later, though, on an Instagram Live chat with fellow UF 2024 commit and Buchholz High defensive line standout Kendall Jackson, Filsaime said he "wasn't going anywhere."

