Florida football has official visit date set with 4-star Miami WR commit

Billy Napier and his staff are looking to flip four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson out of Fort Lauderdale (Florida) St. Thomas Aquinas from their rivals, the Miami Hurricanes, in an attempt to further bolster their pass-catching corps.

On Monday, the Gators took a big step in that direction by scheduling an official visit to the Swamp for the 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pounder the weekend of June 9, according to social media. The rising high school senior made a trek the Gainesville prior earlier this spring and his OV with Florida is the only one he has scheduled so far.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“UF has a great, wonderful education standpoint,” Robinson told Swamp247 after his visit this spring. “I just was checking this out. It was great as far as the education. They have SEC records and education. That was good to know and puts things on my mind.”

Former assistant coach Keary Colbert had been spearheading the efforts to lure the coveted receiver to Florida before departing for the NFL, leaving running backs quality control coach Benedick Hyppolite and assistant receivers coach David Doeker in charge until the arrival of wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez.

“It’s still good. Everyone from the staff is still reaching out to me. Coach Hyppolite is always working with the receivers and reaching out to me. He’s also a South Florida guy,” the four-star recruit told Gators Online back in March.

Robinson is ranked No. 151 overall and No. 22 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 135 and 24, respectively.

Advertisement

More Football!

Florida commit DJ Lagway among most-anticipated NCAA video game players Gators make top 5 for this speedy 2025 running back 5-star IMG Academy DL hoping to make UF official visit in June Florida football one of two in running for 4-star tight end Where Florida's 2023 RB room ranks nationally, per College Sports Wire

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire