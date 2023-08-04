Florida football offers this top 2025 safety committed to USC

Billy Napier and the Florida football staff have been handing out scholarship offers like Oprah gives out hams of late as the program keeps an eye on the recruiting front while preparing for the coming season.

Among those bestowed with an offer from the Orange and Blue is four-star safety Anquon Fegans out of Alabaster (Alabama) Thompson in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back is currently a hard commit to the USC Trojans, giving them his word back on May 7, but appears to still be open to offers.

Other schools that have been in play for the blue-chip defender are the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

Here is the full scouting report on Fegans from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins.

A good-looking safety prospect that already has some valuable experience under his belt having gotten varsity snaps as a freshman for Alabama’s 7A state champs. Well-put together at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, but nowhere close to being maxed out, and could eventually push 200 pounds or more once lifting college. Has been utilized mainly as a deep safety early on in the prep career, but has also doubled as a nickel defender in certain situations. Tends to hold his own in man-to-man coverage and has shown that he can jump routes during offseason 7-on-7 play. Rather serviceable as an open-field tackler and seems to understand that the lower man often wins more times than not. Competitive on special teams and should offer value in both kick and punt coverage at the college of his choice. Must keep learning and evolving as a player, but the ability to quickly read and diagnose and then put himself in position to make a play is very promising. Could eventually move closer to the line of scrimmage depending on how his body fills out, but has most of the skills required to emerge as a multi-year contributor in the back seven at a top 25 program.

Fegans is ranked No. 31 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 30 and 2, respectively.

