Florida football offers scholarship to 2025 punter out of California

Following an official visit with the Florida football program last weekend, the Gators extended a scholarship offer to punter Alex Asparuhov — an unrated recruit in the 2025 cycle out of Fresno (California) San Joaquin Memorial.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound specialist’s main contacts were game-changer coordinator Chris Couch and senior analyst Joe Houston coming into last weekend. The news was announced on Saturday morning on Asparuhov’s personal Twitter account.

With current punter Jeremy Crawshaw’s eligibility ending following the 2024 campaign and just Jack Muse on the roster as a walk-on behind him, the Orange and Blue could certainly use a boost in the specialists room.

Asparuhov’s 247Sports scouting report

“Asparuhov might be the most fundamentally sound punter in the 2025 class. He scored well at the Underclassman Challenge by accumulating 109.71 points.

“When in rhythm his control and repeatability is special. He scored over 109 points on a cold 40-degree night in December of 2023. He made a big jump at the Western Showcase Camp earlier in the year. He graded out at the 5.0-star level as a punter and 4.5-star level as a kicker.

“Asparuhov scored 110.2 points in punting, 6 of 15 points on field goals, and 103.1 points on kick-offs. His punting is very impressive and he is already a college prospect in punting!

“He competed at his first Kohl’s ranking event during the 2022 Kohl’s California Winter Showcase Camp. He finished with a 39.5-yard average throughout the punt charting. He is way ahead of his age a punter! Asparuhov has the makings of a D1 punter and will be exciting to follow this spring and summer!”

