Florida football offers this popular transfer portal name

With the Gators’ regular season coming to a close last week, players and coaches are looking to make the best decision possible for next season. For some players, that means entering the transfer portal. Over 10 different players have announced their intentions to enter the portal, per Sports Illustrated.

As a result, Billy Napier is looking to replace the players who will depart, and further craft the Gators roster in his image. It starts with offering one of the most sought-after players in the portal.

Ajani Cornelius, an offensive tackle with played for Rhode Island, was offered by Napier and his staff on Thursday night. According to 247Sports, after just two days of being in the portal, Cornelius has over 20 offers from programs looking to bring in the 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound tackle.

SEC programs like Auburn, South Carolina, and Missouri join national names like Penn State and Oregon in the list of programs that are interested in the two-year starter and 2022 first-team all-CAA selection.

Cornelius tells 247Sports that he intends to make visits, speak with coaches, and make a decision before the holidays.

The Gators have had recent success with offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Projected NFL draft pick O'Cyrus Torrence arrived in Gainesville with Napier from Louisiana. He was considered to be the best offensive lineman in the portal last season, and his presence revitalized a Florida offensive line that finished first in the SEC with 5.84 yards per carry.

