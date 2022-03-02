Florida football offers this defensive lineman out of Orlando

Three-star defensive lineman Kamran James has considered the Florida Gators the top football team in the state for most of his life. Then on Feb. 28, coach Billy Napier extended a scholarship offer to suit for the Orange and Blue with his parents and high school coach standing nearby.

James told Swamp247 that it felt like a dream. He was excited to receive the offer from Florida because he now has the opportunity to play college football close to home. The green light from coach Napier and his staff to play for the Gators meant a lot to him because it was important to him that he stayed somewhere close to Orlando, so his parents can watch him play.

“It’s a huge opportunity and another step up,” he said. “It just opens up more doors, and I’m really excited. I’m from Florida, and they’re just a top dog in Florida, so it’s an honor to be offered by the top dog, my local school.”

Before Feb. 28, most of James’ conversations have been with defensive line coach Sean Spencer. When he spoke to Napier, the former Lousiana-Lafayette coach said he liked his size, mobility and potential.

The Gators are the second SEC school to offer James along with Ole Miss and his 14th offer overall. So far, he has visited UCF, USF and Cincinnati and has plans to visit the Swamp on Friday. Finally, he said that he isn’t going to make a decision anytime soon and that he’s focused on improving in order to reach his full potential.

