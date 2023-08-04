Florida football offers 4-star OT from Lone Star State

The Florida Gators are the latest team to offer Horn (Mesquite, Texas) offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, according to a social media post from the four-star recruit.

Rogers fits the mold that nearly every Napier lineman follows. He’s 6-foot-7 inches tall and 305 pounds entering his junior year of high school. Napier likes massive human beings up front, and Rogers is just that. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore and could continue trending upward through his final two years of prep ball.

Naturally, a laundry list of Power Five programs are already in on Rogers. Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and USC are some of the schools Florida will compete with for his commitment.

The LSU Tigers are the current favorites to land Rogers, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. SMU and Oklahoma round out the top schools, but they each have less than a 2% chance as things stand.

Rogers is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by Rivals.com at No. 23 overall in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 39 overall and No. 8 among offensive tackles.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire