Florida football offers 4-star former USC cornerback commit

Florida football’s secondary coach Corey Raymond extended a scholarship offer on Wednesday to four-star cornerback Jett White in the 2025 recruiting class, who originally hails from California but transferred to Miami (Florida) Edison for his junior season. Now a resident of the Sunshine State, the former USC Trojans commit is ready to forge a relationship with the Orange and Blue.

“Florida is a school I have always liked but wasn’t getting much interest from. I guess moving to Miami kind of put me on their radar since I am a local now. They are definitely high in the mix now,” White told On3’s Corey Bender.

“I know they have a great tradition there, won some nattys, and they have always been a top-tier team and hotbed for athletes,” he noted. “The Swamp was always a hard place to go into and come out with a win. Also, the infamous Tim Tebow speech, the guarantee.”

Other schools to have offered the 6-foot-1.5-inch, 165-pound defender, include the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, most notably.

The Gators’ offer seemingly came without notice, hearing about the good news through his coach.

“After my game last night, coach called me and said Florida offered,” White said. “Coach Corey was the coach who offered me, but I had talked to the assistant DBs coach, coach CJ (Wilford), earlier in the day. He was just saying how they want to get me up there for a game-day visit.”

He is expected to be in Gainesville to watch a game in the Swamp sometime in September.

White is ranked No. 187 overall and No. 24 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 233 and 22, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still has USC on top (39.2%) followed by the Penn State Nittany Lions (17.4%), Oregon (10.1%) and Georgia (4.4%) for his commitment.

