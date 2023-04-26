Florida football offers this 4-star 2025 linebacker out of Maryland

Things are heating up in Gainesville as Florida football’s recruiting efforts enter their next phase following the conclusion of the spring practice season. With the summer months right around the corner, Billy Napier and his army of staffers have been burning the midnight oil in search of the next class of future Gators and beyond.

On Tuesday, the program extended a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker Carlton Smith out of Baltimore (Maryland) St. Frances Academy in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound defender posted the news on his personal Twitter account shortly after the lunch hour.

Florida joins seven other schools that have extended an offer, per 247Sports. Those schools are the Boston College Eagles, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, Morgan State Golden Bears, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers — all of which are currently listed with “cool” interest.

Smith is ranked No. 162 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 248 and 22, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Penn State Nittany Lions in front of the pack for his services with a 27.8% chance of landing him, while the Louisville Cardinals, Notre Dame and Morgan State follow behind at 24.4%, 20.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

More Football!

10 major NFL mocks results for Anthony Richardson ahead of draft day Florida hosting recent Colorado decommit on official visit Florida 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway sets official visit date Anthony Richardson lands here in betting odds-based NFL mock draft Blue-chip Texas A&M DL commit sets official visit date with Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire