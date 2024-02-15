Florida football offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton leading for Washington Commanders

Florida football offensive line coach Rob Stapleton is leaving for an assistant offensive line coaching position with the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders confirmed Stapleton's hire on their team website on Thursday.

Stapleton was the Florida Gators offensive line coach for two seasons under head coach Billy Napier. He also worked under Napier for a season at Louisiana. With UF co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale, Stapleton was instrumental in the development of former UF All-American offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills. Torrence emerged as a starter at right guard for the Bills during his rookie season.

Stapleton also had offensive line coaching stints at Sam Houston State (2018-20) and Bucknell (2014-17).

As a player, Stapleton played offensive line at Rutgers and in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 18 starts for the Steelers from 2007-10, including on Pittsburgh's 2008 Super Bowl XLIII winning team.

With Stapleton's departure, Sale will handle offensive line coaching responsibilities until a replacement is found. Florida starts spring practice on March 7.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators OL Darnell Stapleton leaving for Washington Commanders