Florida football offense responds with balanced effort against Vandy

Questions about the Florida football offense, and whether head coach Billy Napier was fit to call plays, were raised following last week's disappointing 33-14 loss at Kentucky.

The Florida Gators responded with a balanced effort during UF's 38-14 win over Vanderbilt at The Swamp. Without star running back Trevor Etienne and two starters on the offensive line (left tackle Austin Barber and center Kingsley Eguakun), Florida passed for 280 yards and rushed for 215 more on 7.2 yards per carry.

UF's 38 points against the Commodores were its most against an FBS opponent this season. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 254 yards and 3 TDs to improve to 9 TD passes to 2 interceptions on the season.

"I'm proud of the O-line," Mertz said. "We had King and Barber out, a lot of guys moving around in there, and I'm proud of how they approached the week.

"I knew we were going to be effective running the ball after watching the film last week and we corrected it. I think the O-line did a great job in the run game and the pass game of providing that. We knew they'd be multiple in their pressure looks, and I think we did a great job communicating that, getting us in the right protections, right run checks."

Napier said postgame he was proud of the players who stepped up on the offensive line with Barber and Eguakun out. Damieon George moved from right to left tackle, with Lyndell Hudson Jr. starting at right tackle. Kamryn Waites, back from a torn Achilles injury he suffered last January, rotated in for both tackle spots.

"We blocked them pretty good today," Napier said. "We got the ball to the second level. I thought we had good answers today, and we managed the pressure with the perimeter throws."

Florida Gators RB Montrell Johnson Jr. steps up

Johnson rushed for 135 yards on 7.1 yards per carry and 1 TD to surpass 2,000 yards for his career.

Johnson added 3 catches for 25 yards and set a physical tone on offense that UF lacked the week before against the Wildcats.

"He played big today," Napier said. "He's a 217-, 218-pound back, but I thought he played with an edge today. He was tough to tackle."

Johnson's running allowed UF to dominate time of possession, as the Gators held the ball for 36:58 to 23:02 for the Commodores.

Freshman Florida football players contribute as well

Freshman running back Treyaun Webb displayed his potential with a 43-yard run at the end of the third quarter, and finished with 70 yards on 4 carries.

Florida also was bolstered by the return of freshman wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, who scored his first career TD on a 9-yard shovel pass and had 8 catches for 64 yards,

"Trey (Wilson) is tough to tackle," Napier said. "He's got unique acceleration, showed some toughness today, I thought.

"He's got some play strength to him, although he's a little bit smaller guy. But we were trying to get him the ball as much as possible."

For a week, at least, Napier quelled some of the noise in the system about UF's lack of offensive production. Though Napier admitted there are still aspects of the offense that need to get ironed out.

"There's things that we need to clean up," Napier said. "I think we had a few too many penalties today ...

"We really wanted to play smart today, wanted to play tough, fundamentally sound, and we wanted to play with better energy, and I think we got that accomplished."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators win with balance on offense against Vanderbilt Commodores