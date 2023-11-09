Can Florida football offense achieve balance against suspect LSU defense?

In year two under Florida football coach Billy Napier, the Florida Gators have transformed from a run first to pass first offense.

The quest for balance for the Gators will continue on Saturday when they play at No. 19 LSU (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Florida has rushed and passed for more than 200 yards only once against eight FBS opponents this season (Oct. 7, 215 yards rushing, 280 yards passing against Vanderbilt). The Gators have been unable to establish the run in each of their last three games, averaging 97.3 yards on 3.5 yards per carry. In UF's 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas, Trevor Etienne had 12 carries for 80 yards and 1 TD, while Montrell Johnson finished with just 35 yards on 12 carries.

"We're still chasing that complete game," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "I think we're still looking for all parts of our team to play at the high level that they have played at times. And ultimately that's the focus down the stretch."

How tables have turned for Florida football offense

Last season, behind dual threat quarterback Anthony Richardson and a power-blocking offensive line led by All-American O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida ranked seventh in the country in yards per carry at 5.51 yards per game and were the fifth-ranked run offense in the SEC at 200.2 yards per game.

This season, Florida has relied more heavily on the pass behind quarterback Graham Mertz. The Gators rank sixth in the SEC in passing (275.0 yards per game) and 10th in rushing (134.8 yards).

The drop-off in the run game has put more pressure on Mertz to sustain drives and for UF's offensive line to pass protect. Mertz has been sacked 26 times this season.

"Anytime you go into a game, your focus is to be balanced," Mertz said. "I think each game presents different challenges and opportunities, so it's kind of a game to game — you're going to go out there, you want to play balanced, and depending on what the defense does, you have to respond ...

"Guys ran hard. I thought (Arkansas) had a really good defense. We knew that going into the game. We knew we had to set our pads before the game. I thought the O-line did a good job, and we ran when we needed to run.

Can UF football run game get back on track against LSU?

Although LSU's suspect secondary has made it susceptible to the pass, the Tigers also have struggled defending the run. LSU ranks 13th in the SEC in run defense, giving up 171.1 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. LSU was counting on defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo as a run stuffer inside, but he underwent surgery for an injury last week and will likely miss the remainder of the regular season.

Johnson, a New Orleans native, and Etienne, a native of Jennings, La., should be motivated running the ball in returning to their home state. Johnson has rushed for 555 yards on 5.2 yards per carry with 4 TDs this season, while Etienne has rushed for 532 yards on 6.1 yards per carry and 4 TDs

Without Torrence, UF's offensive line hasn't been as effective opening holes in the run game as it was last season. But Florida starting left tackle Austin Barber said the Gators are up for the challenge of trying to establish the run Saturday night.

"There's times where when we do it right, it looks pretty," Barber said. "And I think there's time we have to build on that, go back and watch some of our big runs, big explosive runs and see how we can continue to do that.

"I trust our backs. I trust the O-line that we can go out there and pop some runs like we have in the past."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football offense striving for balance against LSU Tigers