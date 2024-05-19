Florida football now has a top-5 transfer portal class for 2024

Florida football had a remarkably successful week in the NCAA transfer portal, pulling a pair of blue-chip players from their former schools to finalize the 2024 roster.

The first to commit to the Gators was former five-star prospect and Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain, who returned to his home state to join a team he nearly committed to as a recruit. The other was redshirt junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who spent his first four collegiate seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

As a result of this major coup, the Orange and Blue are now ranked fifth in 247Sports’ college football team transfer rankings. Billy Napier and Co. brought in 15 new players via the portal — six of whom are four-star players and the other nine three-star.

McClain is rated at four stars in the transfer portal and ranks No. 21 overall and No. 5 at his position. Badger is a four-star transfer portal prospect, ranking No. 184 overall and No. 36 at his position.

