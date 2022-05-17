Florida football moves up in recruiting rankings after commitment

Florida football recruiting got a big boost on Monday when it landed a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Bryce Lovett, who hails from Rockledge, Florida. The in-state OL was the Gators’ fifth commitment for the 2023 class, choosing the Orange and Blue over Iowa State, Missouri, and Louisville.

While a 3-star prospect might not seem like a game-changer, Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier and his staff have been hard at work reversing the damage left behind by the previous regime under Dan Mullen, which did not stress the importance of recruiting nearly as much as necessary for success in the Southeastern Conference. The latest coup gave the Gators a nice bump in 247Sports team rankings, moving up from No. 36 to No. 30 with plenty of room for growth.

While barely cracking the top-30s does not sound all that impressive, the jump does put Florida ahead of Alabama, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Iowa State, Oregon and Miami, albeit it with plenty of time for things to change. The important takeaway is that we are already seeing the fruits of Napier’s labors and that should be an encouraging sign to Gators fans.

