SEC looks to unveil new schedule format ahead of Texas, Oklahoma additions

TheStreet.com

For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Joe Kiani, chairman and CEO of Masimo , the medical device maker. Kiani admitted that Masimo could have done better had the company not been stricken by supply chain woes, but he said conditions are improving and he's bullish about the future. Masimo is still waiting for full approval to introduce its blood oxygen monitoring system for opioid addiction patients.