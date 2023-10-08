Florida football missing from AP Poll, a look at future opponents

The Florida Gators redeemed themselves Saturday afternoon with a Homecoming win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, 38-14.

Despite the win, the Gators are still trying to get themselves out of the gutter after suffering a road loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 5. The Associated Press made their judgments and the Gators are missing from the top 25 for the second week in row, ever since losing the No. 22 ranking from two weeks prior.

Billy Napier and Co. have a rough path ahead of them with three future opponents resting among the top, and two teams are trying to book their spots in the College Football Playoff.

Florida Gators (unranked)

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

The Gators earned the Homecoming win but it was rather unimpressive.

Florida paced themselves to 38 points but lack on explosive plays when it comes down to quarterback Graham Mertz throwing the football. Most explosive pass plays derive from the Florida wideouts like senior Ricky Pearsall gaining yards after the catch to move the chains.

The Gators defense is still the anchor for the team, holding every opponent (except Kentucky) to less than 25 points a game. Florida’s secondary gave a up an 85-yard touchdown on Vandy’s first drive, but quickly cleaned up to collect two sacks on quarterback Ken Seals and five total tackles for a loss of yards.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean

Another week, another win for the Dawgs. Is the fear being struck into you yet, Florida fans?

The countdown to the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is winding down with less than three weeks until the rivalry showdown between the Gators and Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia humbled the Kentucky Wildcats, 51-13, on Saturday continuing its undefeated streak while ending the Wildcats’ unbeaten season.

The offense is as dangerous as ever and the defense has been an immovable object on the field, giving up a season-high 21 points to the UAB Blazers in Week 4.

No. 4 Florida State (+1)

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

In-state rival Florida State Seminoles made their way back into the College Football Playoff picture after finding a way to continue its undefeated 2023 season.

The Seminole took down the Virginia Tech Hokies at home Saturday afternoon, 39-17. Head coach Mike Norvell and his squad will look to keep its streak alive against the Syracuse Orange next Saturday.

No. 22 LSU Tigers (+1)

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Key SEC opponent LSU Tigers are hanging by a thread in the top 25, but they’ve been gaining enough significant wins to keep them among the top, most recently against the Missouri Tigers.

LSU won the battles of the same mascots by a 49-39 score, maintaining their second-place position within the SEC West, just behind conference powerhouse Alabama.

Up next for LSU is a matchup with (funny enough) the Auburn Tigers.

Read more

Pat Dooley’s Six Pack: Instant reactions to Florida’s homecoming win vs Vandy

Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley revisits Florida’s homecoming win over Vanderbilt

Five takeaways from Florida’s Week 6 win over Vanderbilt

Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire weighs in on Vanderbilt win

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football’s win vs Vanderbilt Commodores

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s pregame festivities ahead of Week 6

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida’s homecoming parade on Friday

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire