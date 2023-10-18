Florida football midseason report: Top newcomer, unsung hero, looking ahead to final 5 games

After a much-needed road win at South Carolina, Florida football heads into the bye week with confidence and a chance to recharge before a difficult stretch run.

The Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) will finish the 2023 season facing four ranked teams in their final five games.

That stretch begins with the annual game in Jacksonville against rival and No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 28. The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs will be without All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who underwent ankle surgery on Monday and will miss the next 3-5 weeks.

After that, Florida will return home to face Arkansas, then play at No. 19 LSU and No. 20 Missouri before closing the season hosting No. 4 Florida State.

Florida picked up its first road win of the season by rallying from down 10 points down in the final 9:19 of the fourth quarter to beat the Gamecocks 41-39.

"Certainly, proud of our team and the character that they showed," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "That's a good way to go into an open date, that's what I would tell you. We're going to enjoy this thing but it's important that we keep our humility. We have lots to do to improve as a team. Individual players can improve, parts of our staff can improve, and we need to play better going forward."

Here's an assessment of Florida at the midway point of its season:

Team MVP: Graham Mertz QB

Mertz has been everything Florida could have asked for as a leader and a passer during the 2023 season. He's thrown for 1,897 yards with 12 TDs to 2 interceptions on the season, while leading the SEC in competition percentage (170-223, 76.2 percent).

In throwing for a career-high 423 yards on Saturday at South Carolina, Mertz connected on seven passes of 20 yards or more, showing he could connect on downfield throws. But he's taken the cautious route for much of the first half of the season, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt. The question in the second half of the season will be whether Mertz and the Gators can continue to incorporate a downfield passing game as more teams creep up to stop them.

Top newcomer: WR Eugene Wilson III

Wilson has added a speed element to UF's offense as a true freshman, ranking second on the Gators in receiving with 26 catches for 251 yards and 1 TD. Wilson had also rushed for 48 yards on 4 carries and Napier intends to find more creative ways to get the ball in his hands in the second half of the season.

"Moving him around I think is an important part of the game," Napier said. "So, we're getting there from a skill standpoint, to where we've got a number of players that can create matchup issues for you. He's definitely on that list."

Unsung hero, WR Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall has quietly emerged as one of the top receivers in the SEC this season, with 44 catches for 619 yards and 3 TDs. He's also returned punts (7.8 ypr) and scored a rushing TD while serving as a mentor to UF's younger receivers.

Biggest area of improvement

Florida was terrible on third down defense last season, allowing opposing teams to convert on 49.71 percent on third down. This season, the Gators have been much improved getting teams off the field on third down, ranking third in SEC at 29.49 percent.

New defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong has brought an aggressive scheme and young talent on the defense such as safety Jordan Castell, defensive lineman Kelby Collins and defensive lineman T.J. Searcy have contributed to UF's defensive improvement. Florida could use some more punch from its pass rush in the second half of the season, as the Gators rank last in the SEC in sacks with 11 (1.57 per game).

Biggest area of concern

Florida's offensive line remains a patchwork bunch that's established little continuity during the 2023 season. Transfers Dameion George (right tackle) and Micah Mazzccua (right guard) have been inconsistent at best, and center Kingsley Eguakun has missed five of UF's first seven games with a lower leg issue. Mertz has been sacked 19 times and in the run game, Florida has averaged just 4.09 yards per carry after averaging 5.51 yards per carry last season.

Toughest games left on the schedule

Oct 28, Georgia, Jacksonville: Florida could pick up a huge statement win if it could upset rival No. 1 Georgia and snap UGA's 23-game win streak.

Nov. 11, at LSU: The Gators will have their hands full slowing down an LSU offense led by Heisman candidate and quarterback Jayden Daniels, who leads the SEC in passing (2,294, 22 TDs, 3 interception) and ranks 7th in the conference in rushing (86 carries, 515 yards, 4 TDs).

Nov. 25, Florida State: The No. 4 Seminoles will come to The Swamp led by Heisman candidate, quarterback Jordan Travis, another dual threat quarterback who rushed for 2 TDs and passed for another in FSU's 45-38 win over the Gators last season.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football midseason report