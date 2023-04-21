Florida football makes top 8 for this 4-star offensive tackle

Billy Napier and Co. have been pounding the pavement on the recruiting front over the last seven weeks, working incessantly to woo the top prospects in the nation to his football program. Things have been going rather well for the Orange and Blue as they currently sit at No. 10 in the 247Sports composite team rankings for the 2024 cycle.

But there is still plenty of headroom for improvement as well.

The Gators got some good news on Friday afternoon when four-star offensive tackle [autotag]Ethan Calloway[/autotag] out of Mooresville (North Carolina) Lake Norman listed his top eight preferred collegiate destinations on his personal Twitter account. The 6-foot-7-inch, 307-pound lineman included Florida, along with the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Calloway is ranked No. 215 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 208 and 15, respectively.

247Sports only has Florida and North Carolina listed with a “warm” interest among schools that have offered him so far. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the North Carolina State Wolfpack in front for his commitment with a 24.5% chance of landing him, followed by the Virginia Tech Hokies (17.2%), LSU (11.2%) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (6.3%).

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

[mm-video type=video id=01gxns8fgjn5kq7ea913 playlist_id=01eqbz250mdknqvm5z player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gxns8fgjn5kq7ea913/01gxns8fgjn5kq7ea913-1b90f7c9e8fffc76f4739f6ed4c5b26f.jpg]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire