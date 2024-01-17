Florida football makes new co-defensive coordinator hire official

Billy Napier and the Florida football program officially welcomed Ron Roberts on Tuesday as the executive head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Gators in 2024.

The 31-year coaching veteran had more recently worked with Napier for two seasons with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns from 2018-19 before moving on to the defensive coordinator position with the Baylor Bears from 2020-22. He was also the Auburn Tigers‘ defensive coordinator in 2023, heading a corps that finished ranked 21st in defensive efficiency per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

“We are excited to add one of the best football minds in all of college football to our staff in Ron Roberts,” Napier said in the press release. “Ron is a great teacher and leader, and he has consistently produced and developed quality defensive players and units. His familiarity with our process and veteran experience as a coordinator and head coach will be great for the staff. It’s my honor to welcome him and his wife, Didi, to Gator Nation.”

The feeling was more than mutual from Roberts’ side.

“I’m thrilled to rejoin coach Napier and his staff, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of Gator Nation,” he responded, according to Swamp247. “I’m excited and ready to get to work.”

Current defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong spent 2018 working as a graduate assistant with the Ragin’ Cajuns and has stated in the past that Roberts was a key influence during Armstrong’s young career.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire