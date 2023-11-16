Florida football LT Austin Barber questionable, WR Caleb Douglas still out

Florida football starting left tackle Austin Barber is questionable for Saturday's game at No. 11 Missouri (7:30 p.m., ESPN) with an upper body injury, while wide receiver Caleb Douglas remains out with a leg injury.

Barber has started 9 of 10 games for the Florida Gators at left tackle, while Douglas has been out since suffering a leg injury Sept. 30 at Kentucky.

"Caleb is not quite ready to go," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "Austin, we'll have -- Austin's questionable ... we'll take a good look (at Barber) over the next couple of days."

Cornerback Devin Moore, who was sidelined with an upper body injury he suffered Thursday in practice before the LSU game, also remains out. Tight end Jonathan Odom remains out with an upper body injury and Andy Jean is questionable with a lower body injury.

Florida depth chart vs Missouri. LT Austin Barber questionable

Florida (5-5, 3-4 SEC) is in search of one more win to become bowl eligible for the sixth straight season. After Missouri (8-2, 4-2 SEC), UF closes the season at The Swamp against No. 4 Florida State on Nov. 25 (7 p.m., ESPN).

"If you're a real competitor, you like winning, bowl games come with winning," Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill said. "I love winning and I'm sure most of the guys in there, they all want a bowl game, but we've got to come through with a win."

