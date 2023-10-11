If Florida football loses to South Carolina, this enigma will be the main reason why | Whitley

It’s a good thing Spencer Rattler isn’t easily insulted. If he were, South Carolina’s quarterback might have retired years ago.

His own team’s fans rooted against him at Oklahoma. So you can imagine what he hears from opposing fans.

“F--- you, Spencer!” is what thousands of people serenaded him with two weeks ago as Tennessee beat the Gamecocks 41-20. It was verbal payback for the shocking 63-38 whooping they took last year.

True to form, Rattler was undeterred.

"I must be doing something right if they keep saying that the whole night. If you ain’t got haters, you ain’t popping,” he said. “Credit to them, they did a great job. It was like their Super Bowl tonight.”

Which brings us to this Saturday’s Super Bowl in Columbia, S.C. It’s a poor man’s version for sure, but the stakes are supersized for the teams.

South Carolina is 2-3 and desperate for a jump start. Florida is equally frantic. There’s a huge difference between being sailing into a bye week before Georgia with a 5-2 record and stumbling in off yet another road loss.

To avoid the latter, the Gators must control the swaggering enigma that is Spencer Rattler. His career has been oddly intertwined with Florida.

Let’s go back to the 2020 Cotton Bowl, where UF linebacker James Houston said, “Oklahoma is a good matchup, but they’re not on our level.”

He was right. The Sooners embarrassed the disinterested Gators 55-20, with Rattler throwing three touchdowns and doing a Gator chomp for effect.

“Good matchup,” he tweeted afterward.

Everybody in Oklahoma loved their young gunslinger with the ready-made Heisman name. He was an early favorite for the trophy the next year, then mysteriously fizzled.

Fans began yelling “We want Caleb,” for Caleb Williams. After the freshman phenom replaced Rattler and rallied OU to a win over Texas, Rattler became a has-been.

On the outside, nobody is really sure what all went wrong. Rattler was rumored to be a bad teammate, though specifics were scarce. He later told ESPN it was a “toxic situation,” with no remedy.

Rattler had been one of the nation’s prized recruits, so there were plenty of transfer-portal suitors. Lane Kiffin flew in for a meet-and-greet, but Rattler chose South Carolina without even visiting the campus.

Rattler knew coach Shane Beamer, who’d been an assistant at Oklahoma. And he liked the idea of redeeming himself with a program that had a lot to prove.

Things plodded along until November, when it appeared to all collapse at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida demolished South Carolina 38-6. Rattler was held to 145 yards passing and no TDs.

His greatest contribution came after lineman Desmond Watson, all 420 pounds of him, wrestled the ball from a runner and took off for the end zone. Rattler tried to corral Watson, who bobbled the ball and went down.

The video of Watson giving Rattler a Heisman-like stiff-arm became the TV highlight of the day and will live forever in internet memes.

“I tackled him, come on,” Rattler said. “That’s probably the biggest dude in college.”

That game seemed to confirm Billy Napier’s rebuilding job had taken hold and Beamer’s had not. But the Gators lost to Vanderbilt the next week and have been their own enigma since.

The Gamecocks shocked Tennessee and Clemson the next two weeks, with Rattler leading the way. It made no sense, which made perfect sense given Rattler’s improbable career turns.

So which Rattler will we see Saturday?

The Gamecocks are sputtering due to a bad defense, weak offensive line and injured receivers. But Rattler’s played well and supposedly matured into the kind of leader nobody saw at Oklahoma.

“I’ve always known he was a good quarterback,” said UF’s Jaydon Hill, who was on the field for that Cotton Bowl blowout. “He’s very electric. He can get things going for his guys.”

The puzzling QB definitely likes to get things popping. If the Gators are going to win, it’s no mystery who they’ll have to stop.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football has to solve the Spencer Rattler riddle