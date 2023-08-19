Florida football loses running back with season-ending ACL injury

Florida football suffered another tough injury blow at the end of training camp when running back Cam Carroll suffered a torn ACL in Friday's scrimmage,

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier confirmed the injury on Saturday.

Carroll, a transfer from Tulane, was expected to add a pass-catching element out of the backfield and a third ball carrier behind starters Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne.

Carroll's injury could open up carries for freshman Treyaun Webb, who is one of the young players Napier said on Saturday stood out in camp.

