Florida football loses four straight games, earns no votes in AP Poll

The Florida Gators lost, yet, another consecutive game which means the Associated Press are still carrying zero faith in the Orange and Blue, giving them zero votes in the latest AP Poll.

The Gators are most certainly showing plenty of heart while taking the field, but the end results are less than adequate. Whether it be a 17-point loss to LSU or a two-point loss to the Missouri Tigers, Florida is down in the dumps heading into the final week of the regular season.

Missouri was the second contest of three-game gauntlet where the Gators are challenging teams who are all in the top 25, with the final showdown taking place this upcoming Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles.

FSU is still in talks to make the College Football Playoff, ranking at No. 4 despite losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis to an injury in his left knee. There is still no clear diagnosis on the severity of the injury or if Travis will available to suit up against Florida.

The Georgia Bulldogs are still the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation after gaining another win on Saturday, this time over the Tennessee Volunteers in convincing fashion, 38-10.

Even if the Gators do fight for a win over in-state rival Florida State, it will be questionable if Florida will obtain votes from the Associated Press, no matter how convincing of a victory Napier and Co. might earn.

A bowl game invitation is on the line Saturday and it will be substantial if the Gators can pull it off while ruining national championship hopes for the Noles.

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles are set to face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the game broadcasting on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire