Florida football loses out on blue-chip OT to Georgia

Florida football got some bad news as the calendar flipped from June to July, missing out on four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini out of Copperas Cove (Texas) to its rivals north of the border, the Georgia Bulldogs, last Friday according to an announcement made on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 335-pound lineman made an official visit to Gainesville during the second weekend of June, spending three days on campus in what he told Gators Online was a trip that “exceeded expectations.” Unfortunately, it was not enough to overcome what the Bulldogs had to offer him.

Billy Napier and Co. currently have two offensive tackle commitments in the 2024 class: from Upper Marlboro (Maryland) Charles Herbert Flowers’ Mike Williams and Snellville (Georgia) South Gwinnett’s Marcus Mascoll — both highly regarded as consensus three-star prospects. Mascoll’s physical traits could open up opportunities in the interior line as well.

Uini is ranked No. 145 overall and No. 9 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 150 and 10, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire