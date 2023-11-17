Florida football loses 4-star recruit to Georgia Bulldogs

A Florida Gators four-star commit from the Class of 2024 has flipped to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Defensive lineman Nasir Johnson announced on Wednesday via an Instagram post that he has changed his commitment to Florida’s most-hated foe in the SEC.

The flip helps to fill a need for the Bulldogs while taking away from a strong class that Florida has developed over the past year, with the Gators recruiting class falling to No. 5, according to 247Sports.

The Athletic’s senior writer Seth Emerson said that the move isn’t the end of the world for the Gators’ recruiting class, but if the program keeps losing games, prospects may lose interest in what head coach Billy Napier is building.

“It’s not a class killer,” Emerson said. “As the Gators still have nine commitments who ranked higher in the overall rankings. But it’s not a great sign for momentum with the team having lost three straight and in danger of missing a bowl game.”

Emerson also noted the recruits who are still giving the Florida Gators hope for future classes.

“On the defensive line, Florida does have four-star LJ McCray, the nation’s No. 10 DL recruit,” Emerson said. “It also has four-star Amaris Williams (No. 100 overall) and four-star Kendall Jackson. But the Gators will have to find a way to replace Johnson in the class and keep pushing to shore up their depth and talent base.”

Hailing from Dublin, Georgia, Johnson is a four-star recruit and ranked at No. 75 among the 2024 class. The defensive lineman is placed at No. 14 for his position.

