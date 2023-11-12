Florida football loses 4-star EDGE commit to Auburn after loss

The Florida Gators are primed to bring in a top-five recruiting class once the 2024 cycle is all said and done, but four-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller won’t be a part of it.

Waller committed to the Orange and Blue back in June, but he’s now decided that a different shade of the colors suits him better. Waller will be an Auburn Tiger next season. He announced the flip on Saturday.

Auburn and Penn State were the two finalists that came up short five months ago, but the Tigers never stopped pushing for Waller and finally won out in the end. Two in-season visits helped seal the deal for Auburn, and Florida welcoming in a large edge class in 2024 likely played a factor as well.

Fortunately, Florida has five-star LJ McCray, four-star Amaris Williams and three-star Kendall Jackson joining the program. While some are listed as defensive linemen, they’ll likely play on the edge rather than the interior. Williams is still talking with Ohio State but he remains committed to Florida at the moment.

Florida fell one spot in 247Sports’ team rankings from No. 3 to No. 4 overall in the class of 2024. Bringing in a top-5 class will still be a huge win for the Gators, but the program can’t afford to lose any more blue-chip talent, especially to other SEC schools.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire