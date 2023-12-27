Florida football looks to add EDGE that recently entered transfer portal

The Florida Gators might be adding a new weapon to its defensive arsenal via the transfer portal.

Bowling Green edge rusher Cashius Howell entered the portal on Dec. 23 and is considering making the move to Gainesville. Howell talked to Swamp247 and said donning the Orange and Blue has always been on his mind.

“I’m grateful for getting the opportunity to talk to UF,” Howell said. “Always dreamed of playing here.”

Howell spent two years with the Bowling Green Falcons but entered the portal following the program’s loss to the Minnesota Gophers in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Gators defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong reportedly talked with Howell and the two parties agreed to set up an official visit on Jan. 3 — the first day where players in the portal can begin their visits to other football programs.

Howell made a name for himself at the edge position for Bowling Green, recording 28 total tackles (16 solo), including 10.5 tackles for loss including 9.5 sacks.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native will be a potential fifth commit to make their way to Florida via the transfer portal. Head coach Billy Napier and his staff already landed former the likes of Oregon Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire