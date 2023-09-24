Florida football linebacker Scooby Williams explains how his nickname came to be

When searching through Florida’s defensive roster, one name stands out above all else.

Scooby Williams.

No, your eyes do not deceive you. This isn’t an attempt at humor by the Gators communications office.

Florida’s redshirt sophomore linebacker really does like to be called Scooby.

Ricky Pearsall one-handed catch: See this incredible one-handed catch between defenders by Florida football's Ricky Pearsall

Live Updates: Florida football score updates vs. Charlotte in SEC Week Four

Williams, whose birth name is Jeremiah, recently provided the back story. It dates to his alma mater, Ramsey High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

The four-star recruit said he used to walk around with Scooby Doo fruit flavored snack gummies. Not the clear ones, he emphasized, but the blue and red ones.

Due to this, friends began to nickname him “Scooby.”

“They were just so good and they were like ‘You are what you eat’ so Scooby snacks,” Williams said.

Scooby has certainly made a name for himself this season after being named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2022. In 2023, he’s registered 15 tackles and 10 solo.

He recorded his first career sack against McNeese in week 2. Versus Tennessee in week 3, his eight tackles served as a career-high and ranked second on the team behind Jordan Castrell.

He has two tackles, both solo, and a forced fumble so far against Charlotte Saturday night.

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How did Florida football LB Scooby Williams get his nickname?