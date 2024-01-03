Florida football legends inducted into Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

Two Florida football legends were enshrined into the history books on Monday night as the 2023 Allstate Sugar Bowl inducted four new members into the game’s hall of fame.

Members of the 1996 Gators national championship team, quarterback Danny Wuerffel and director of athletics Jeremy Foley, were named to the esteemed club during halftime of this year’s edition of the Sugar Bowl.

The Florida faithful are sure to remember the championship that kick-started all the good memories, in 1996, when the Orange and Blue took down its in-state nemesis FSU, 52-20.

“All of us at the Sugar Bowl are thrilled to recognize this outstanding group,” Sugar Bowl president Richard Briede stated.

“Their collective contributions to the history of college football and the Sugar Bowl itself are legendary, and we’re so pleased to be able to honor them in conjunction with this year’s CFP Semifinal game.”

Wuerffel earned his way into the club after racking up the most passing yards in bowl game history with a total of 700. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw for 394 yards in the national championship loss against Florida State in 1995, adding to his resume by throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the 1997 championship victory.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Foley was the architect behind Florida’s most successful era from 1992-2016. The Gators participated in six different editions of the Sugar Bowl throughout his 24-year tenure and helped Florida’s navigation to all three of the program’s national titles (1996, 2006, 2008).

Foley was also the mastermind to bring in former basketball head coach Billy Donovan, who boosted the Gators to back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007 as well.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire