Florida football legend Cris Collinsworth named to Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Love him or hate him, Florida football legend Cris Collinsworth is Hall of Fame Bound.

Collinsworth was named to the 2023 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Class for his excellence as an NFL football analyst.

A nine-time Emmy Winner for outstanding Sports Event Analyst, the 64-year-old Collinsworth currently calls NBC Sunday Night Football with play-by-play man Mike Tirico.

His broadcast career began in 1990 when he joined NBC Sports as a game analyst for NFL coverage and Notre Dame football. In 2005, Collinsworth joined the NFL on Fox broadcast booth alongside play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and former quarterback Troy Aikman to form the broadcaster’s lead broadcast team. He then replaced John Madden as Sunday Night Football analyst in 2009, working alongside Al Michaels before Tirico became the lead play-by-play announcer last year.

How good was Chris Collinsworth with Florida football?

Before Collinsworth's broadcast career began, he was a three-time All-SEC and two-time All-American wide receiver at Florida from 1977-80. As a Gator, Collinsworth caught 120 passes for 1,937 yards and 14 touchdowns, ran for two other touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score. He was inducted in the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991.

From UF, Collinsworth went on to an eight-year career in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with 417 receptions for 6,698 yards and 36 touchdowns. The 1981 Rookie of the Year was also selected to play in three Pro Bowls and played in two Super Bowls (XVI and XXIII).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators legend Cris Collinsworth named to Sports Broadcasters HOF