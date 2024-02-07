Florida football legacy recruit details visit junior day visit at UF

Florida football has its eyes set on bringing another legacy athlete into its locker room.

High school quarterback Cornelius Ingram II visited the University of Florida for junior day at the start of February, and based on his interview with Swamp247, Ingram seems elated to be recruited by head coach Billy Napier and Co.

The junior day visit wasn’t an introduction for Ingram to what the program has to offer — he’s made plenty of trips to Gainesville before. But last weekend was an opportunity for Ingram to see what Florida offers outside of football.

More importantly, the quarterback can feel the family-like atmosphere on campus.

“It really started when I first got there,” Ingram said. “I was treated like family and it felt like home. One of the ladies that toured me around facility and center where they do their classwork, she did a real good job of persuading me and my mom. They treated my brother, cousin and best friend like family.”

Ingram spent some time discussing his potential role with the Gators. He’s mainly listed as a quarterback, but Florida wants to utilize his size to become a wide receiver, like how his father Cornelius Ingram played back in 2008. Gators wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales rented out the film room to break down the potential plans.

“(Gonzales) showed me film of my dad and the success they’ve had at the wide receiver position. The team with Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Trevon Grimes and Kyle Pitts, and then the teams back in the day with Percy Harvin, Louis Murphy, my dad and Andre Caldwell, how they spread the ball out and how those guys won in one-on-one situations. They think I can be in those positions and be just as successful as them.”

The Gators are the only program recruiting Ingram Jr. as both a wide receiver and quarterback, every other school is pursuing him as just a quarterback.

Before concluding his trip, Ingram spent some one-on-one time with Napier.

“That was actually the last thing I did on the visit; me and (Napier) talked with my mom. He is a real cool and real down-to-earth person. He was talking about how he was from a small town like myself and how he’s been watching me since I was in ninth grade and how I’ve stayed humble.”

“He’s just a really great guy and great individual as a person,” Ingram continued. “He was just letting me know to keep doing what I’m doing and keep my head down and work.”

Ingram also told Swamp247 that he plans to make his commitment toward the beginning of his senior year, but Florida has the best relationship with him so far besides other local schools, FAU and USF.

The Hawthorne, Florida, native is not rated on the 247Sports or the On3 scale, but that should change soon within the upcoming year.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire