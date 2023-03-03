Florida football legacy linebacker sets March return visit date

College football recruiting season is back in full swing which is great news for the Gator Nation as Billy Napier and Co. look to build on a disappointing debut campaign. Mostly hamstrung by the roster left in the cupboard by departing head coach Dan Mullen in 2022, the new administration is laser-focused on bringing top talent to Gainesville in an attempt to restore the Swamp as a top destination for aspiring gridiron warriors.

While a lion’s share of this month’s visitors are high school prospects who have yet to make verbal commitments with their preferred programs, one 2023 recruit has already given his word to Florida and is planning another trip to Gainesville. Four-star linebacker Myles Graham, who is the son of Gator great running back Earnest Graham, is set to return on March 11 to watch some spring practices while also getting some additional time around the coaching staff, according to Swamp247.

Insider linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been at the forefront of the legacy athlete’s recruitment. While the loss of former co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney to the NFL shook things up a bit, his connection with Bateman remains strong.

“He’s a great coach, and a really constructive coach,” he previously told 247Sports of Bateman. “I love the way he coaches and he’s a great recruiter as well. He didn’t just recruit me, he made sure he was like another role model for me in my life. He’s a great dude and a great man.”

The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pound defender has made plenty of previous stops on campus, including a recent one back on Jan. 21.

Graham is ranked No. 43 overall and No. 4 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 42 and 5, respectively.

