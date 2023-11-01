Florida football LB Shemar James out for season after undergoing knee surgery

Florida Gators sophomore starting linebacker Shemar James is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair a dislocated kneecap.

Florida football coach Billy Napier confirmed the injury on Wednesday. James, UF's leading tackler with 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack, left the third quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia and did not return.

"He'll be back for spring practice," Napier said. "This will be about a four-month deal. It's much like a shoulder dislocation."

The loss of James is a blow to a UF defense that's allowed 30 or more points in three of its last four games. But Napier is confident that other linebackers will step up in his absence, Mannie Nunnery, a Houston transfer, will start alongside Scooby Williams in place of James. Napier said Teradja Mitchell, Derek Wingo and true freshman Jaden Robinson could also see more playing time.

"It presents opportunity for the other three guys, and they've all had good weeks," Napier said. "Certainly, we'll lean on Scooby and Teradja, to go along that leadership ... Wingo has some experience here and certainly Mannie has played a lot of football for us. Jaden has showed a lot of promise.

"That's a room that has depth. It's very competitive in that room."

Florida could be down two more defensive starters for its game Saturday at The Swamp against Arkansas (noon, ESPN). Defensive linemen Cam Jackson (upper body) and Tyreak Sapp (upper body) also are questionable.

